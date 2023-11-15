Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 2,166 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 253.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

