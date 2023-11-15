Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1,084.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA stock opened at $412.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.01. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.12.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

