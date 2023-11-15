Vestor Capital LLC Has $249,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,239 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

