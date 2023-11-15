Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 250.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

