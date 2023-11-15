Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

