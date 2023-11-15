Veritable L.P. Sells 1,089 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $403.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.96. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

