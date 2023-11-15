Veritable L.P. Purchases 476 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 112.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 363,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,265 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $6,874,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,316,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,237,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

