Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $215.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.57. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

