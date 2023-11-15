Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Tuniu Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.92 on Friday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
