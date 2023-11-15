Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.22.

Get Timken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Stock Up 4.8 %

TKR stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,789 shares of company stock worth $3,449,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.