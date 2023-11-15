The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 87,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,207,023. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

