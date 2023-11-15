Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 80,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

