Summit X LLC Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

