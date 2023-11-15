Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

