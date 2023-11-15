Summit X LLC Buys 661 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

