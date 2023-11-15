Summit X LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.8 %

QCOM opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.43.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

