Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

SSYS stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

