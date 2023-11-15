StockNews.com Lowers Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $304.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

