StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $0.02 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $157.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,800,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

