StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
