StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

