StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

