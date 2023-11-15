Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.83.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

