Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.