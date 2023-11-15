Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 19,080 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

