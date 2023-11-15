Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

