Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VCSH stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

