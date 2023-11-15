Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,269,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,123,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

