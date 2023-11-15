SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $349,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

