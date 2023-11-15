Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,232,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,105,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,788 shares of company stock worth $140,899,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

