Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 4.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.05. 14,659,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 37,183,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,175,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.