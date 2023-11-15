Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 14,659,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 37,183,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.