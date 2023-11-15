RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

RingCentral stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.88.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RingCentral by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

