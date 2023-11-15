RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 167,109 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $208.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

