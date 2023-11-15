Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Remark stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

