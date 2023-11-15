Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
