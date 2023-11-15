Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.00, for a total value of $707,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $819.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.