Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

