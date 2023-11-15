Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.