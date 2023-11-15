Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Stories

