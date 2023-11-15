PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

