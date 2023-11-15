Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Pixelworks Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
