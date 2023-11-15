PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCTEL

PCTEL Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.