Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

