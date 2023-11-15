Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $5.35 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.69%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 883,221 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 854,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,022,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 439,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

