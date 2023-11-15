Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Netflix worth $1,048,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

