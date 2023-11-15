Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEON opened at $1.17 on Friday. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

