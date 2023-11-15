MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MRC stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

