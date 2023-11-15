Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

