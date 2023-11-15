Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Model N Stock Up 8.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:MODN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $913.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

