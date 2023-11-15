Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

MU stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

