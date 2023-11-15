MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

