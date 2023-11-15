Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,299,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

